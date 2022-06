New Jersey's Six Flags Wild Safari welcomes litter of Siberian tigers

New Jersey's Six Flags Wild Safari welcomes litter of Siberian tigers

New Jersey's Six Flags Wild Safari welcomes litter of Siberian tigers

JACKSON, N.J. -- Six Flags Wild Safari in Jackson welcomed an extremely rare litter of Siberian tigers.

The five cubs were born on May 2.

Wildlife experts say most tiger births range from two to four cubs.

Six Flags says guests can see the cubs in the safari's tiger section of the drive-thru adventure in the coming weeks.