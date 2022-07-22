Power outage at Six Flags Great Adventure forces park to close for day
JACKSON, N.J. -- Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey was forced to close for the day Friday due to a power outage.
People waiting to enter the theme park were lined up for hours.
Six Flags said it is expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Guests who purchased tickets for Friday can used them through Labor Day, the park said on its website.
The outage did not impact Hurricane Harbor or Wild Safari, according to Six Flags.
