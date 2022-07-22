Power outage at Six Flags Great Adventure forces park to close for day

JACKSON, N.J. -- Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey was forced to close for the day Friday due to a power outage.

People waiting to enter the theme park were lined up for hours.

Six Flags said it is expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The theme park will remain closed for the rest of the day. Crews are working diligently to restore power and the park is expected to open at 10:30 am tomorrow. Guests with tickets for July 22 may use their tickets through Labor Day. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) July 22, 2022

Guests who purchased tickets for Friday can used them through Labor Day, the park said on its website.

The outage did not impact Hurricane Harbor or Wild Safari, according to Six Flags.

