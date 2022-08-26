Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials: At least 5 injured after riding "El Toro" roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Several people injured on roller coaster at Six Flags in New Jersey
Several people injured on roller coaster at Six Flags in New Jersey 00:25

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.

Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.

The ride has been closed for inspection.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 11:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.