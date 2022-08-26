Officials: At least 5 injured after riding "El Toro" roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.
Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.
The ride has been closed for inspection.
