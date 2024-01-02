Watch CBS News
Gaping sinkhole causes disruptions in Brooklyn; water, electricity affected for nearby homes

By Alecia Reid

NEW YORK -- A sinkhole opened in the middle of the street in Brooklyn on Tuesday, causing disruptions for neighbors.

The sinkhole, measuring 25 feet by 15 feet wide and 20 feet deep, is on 68th Street in the Bay Ridge section.

It started out as a 10-foot sinkhole and grew throughout the day.

A spokesperson from the Department of Environmental Protection says a break in the sewer line caused the depression to form.

Water and electricity have been affected for homes on Sixth Avenue between 67th and 68th streets.

A number of agencies are on the scene, including Con Edison, with crews working to get the grid back up and running.

In the meantime, DEP says water is being provided for affected families and they hope to restore service some time Tuesday night.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 4:52 PM EST

