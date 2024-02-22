Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants FDA to take action against asthma, allergy drug Singulair

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York AG Letitia James wants FDA to take action against Singulair
New York AG Letitia James wants FDA to take action against Singulair 00:32

NEW YORK -- There are concerns about an asthma and allergy drug that New York Attorney General Letitia James says could have harmful effects on children who use it.

The attorney general is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to take action against Singulair.

James says the anti-inflammatory drug has been linked to harmful behavioral and mental health issues, including aggression, depression and even suicide.

In a letter to the FDA, James is urging the agency to implement new, more stringent safety regulations.

We've reached out to Merck, the company that makes the drug, for comment, but have yet to hear back.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 7:40 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.