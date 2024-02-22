New York Attorney General Letitia James wants FDA to take action against asthma, allergy drug Singulair

New York AG Letitia James wants FDA to take action against Singulair

NEW YORK -- There are concerns about an asthma and allergy drug that New York Attorney General Letitia James says could have harmful effects on children who use it.

The attorney general is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to take action against Singulair.

James says the anti-inflammatory drug has been linked to harmful behavioral and mental health issues, including aggression, depression and even suicide.

In a letter to the FDA, James is urging the agency to implement new, more stringent safety regulations.

We've reached out to Merck, the company that makes the drug, for comment, but have yet to hear back.