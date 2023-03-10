Singh's Roti Shop: In Richmond Hill, a 30-year-old family business offers a taste of the West Indies

NEW YORK – For many regulars, the food at Singh's Roti Shop brings back memories.

"It's nostalgic because they grew up with it, and it was something that their mom or their grandmother made, so they come to us for that sort of feeling," co-owner Seema Chan said.

Steam tables showcase the diverse flavors of the Caribbean, which draw influence from Africa, Asia, and beyond. Curried goat is served with the flatbread known as roti. The chickpea sandwich called doubles is customized to taste with sweet and spicy condiments. A rainbow of desserts include sugar cake, a crunchy combination of coconut and sugar dyed in vibrant colors.

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Seema's family opened the restaurant in Richmond Hill in 1990.

"It was my mom and my dad, my grandmother. They were just cooking the food that they know from back home," she said.

These days, many locals share their heritage.

"Richmond Hill is the center of the West Indian community," she said. "If you're coming to Richmond Hill, you're not only just coming for the food. You're going to the sari store, you're going to the West Indian Bakery, all of the stores in this area that offer something for you from back home."

Seema appreciates the loyalty of her regulars.

"A lot of the customers are from the community that come to us on a daily basis," she said.

Many have been visiting since it first opened.

"We've been here for over 30 years, and it's been one family," Seema said. "I think we just want that to continue."

Singh's Roti Shop

13118 Liberty Ave

Queens, NY 11419

(718) 323-5990

http://www.singhsrotishopnyc.com/