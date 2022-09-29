Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13

NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide.

Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp.

Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules."

Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens.

Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com.

AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.