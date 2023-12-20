Watch CBS News
Police seek man accused of stealing $91,000 in silver bars from Long Island UPS store

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for a man accused of stealing a package of silver bars worth tens of thousands of dollars.

It happened at the UPS Store on Smith Street in East Farmingdale on Nov. 22.

Police say the man used a fake ID to claim a package from the customer service center.

The package contained about $91,000 worth of silver bars.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. To leave a tip, call 1-800-220-TIPS or visit P3Tips.com.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 7:01 PM EST

