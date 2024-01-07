Watch CBS News
Local News

Shoveling out in parts of Northern New Jersey

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Warning about shoveling during "heart attack storm"
Warning about shoveling during "heart attack storm" 02:36

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. - It has been a day of shoveling heavy snow in parts of New Jersey. 

"We call this a heart attack storm," one man named Steve said. "You can't shovel it. So heavy, you can't shovel it. You move it with machines, you move it with a plow. Terrible storm." 

In Wantage, more than 11 inches fell. In Blairstown, more than 10 inches fell during this winter storm

First Alert Weather: Sunday 1/7 9:30 a.m. team coverage update 12:47

"We've been out all night. We started at 7 p.m. last night, salting. We've been plowing ever since," Steve said. 

A reminder for those shoveling: Use one with a longer handle, since a shorter shovel can be harder on the back. 

John Elliott's shares shoveling safety tips for heavy, wet snow this weekend 01:14

First published on January 7, 2024 / 10:52 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.