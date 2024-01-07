Shoveling out in parts of Northern New Jersey

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. - It has been a day of shoveling heavy snow in parts of New Jersey.

"We call this a heart attack storm," one man named Steve said. "You can't shovel it. So heavy, you can't shovel it. You move it with machines, you move it with a plow. Terrible storm."

In Wantage, more than 11 inches fell. In Blairstown, more than 10 inches fell during this winter storm.

"We've been out all night. We started at 7 p.m. last night, salting. We've been plowing ever since," Steve said.

A reminder for those shoveling: Use one with a longer handle, since a shorter shovel can be harder on the back.