Shots fired during armed robbery at Manhattan 7-Eleven

NEW YORK - Shots were fired during an armed robbery overnight at a Manhattan convenience store.

It happened around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on 3rd Avenue at East 28th Street.

Police said two men walked into the store and demanded cash. One fired a shot, but no one was hurt.

The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.