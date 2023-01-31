Watch CBS News
Crime

Shots fired during armed robbery at Manhattan 7-Eleven

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Shots fired during 7-Eleven robbery
Shots fired during 7-Eleven robbery 00:19

NEW YORK - Shots were fired during an armed robbery overnight at a Manhattan convenience store. 

It happened around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on 3rd Avenue at East 28th Street. 

Police said two men walked into the store and demanded cash. One fired a shot, but no one was hurt. 

The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 7:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.