Shots fired between vehicles on West Side Highway, police say
NEW YORK -- Police say shots were fired during a road rage incident early Friday morning on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.
The investigation briefly shut down southbound lanes near 55th Street, but they have since reopened for the commute.
Watch Chopper 2 over the scene
Chopper 2 was over the scene as traffic started moving again.
No injuries were reported, and no further details have been released.
