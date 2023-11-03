Watch CBS News
Shots fired between vehicles on West Side Highway, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say shots were fired during a road rage incident early Friday morning on the West Side Highway in Manhattan

The investigation briefly shut down southbound lanes near 55th Street, but they have since reopened for the commute. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene as traffic started moving again.

No injuries were reported, and no further details have been released. 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 6:44 AM EDT

