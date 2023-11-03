Shots fired between vehicles on West Side Highway, police say

Police: Shots fired between vehicles on West Side Highway

Police: Shots fired between vehicles on West Side Highway

Police: Shots fired between vehicles on West Side Highway

NEW YORK -- Police say shots were fired during a road rage incident early Friday morning on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.

The investigation briefly shut down southbound lanes near 55th Street, but they have since reopened for the commute.

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic across our area this morning. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Friday, November 3, 2023

Chopper 2 was over the scene as traffic started moving again.

No injuries were reported, and no further details have been released.