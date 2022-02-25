Shopping cart set on fire inside Bronx subway station
NEW YORK -- Police say someone set a shopping cart on fire early Friday morning at a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. inside the Cypress Avenue and East 139th Street station.
Investigators say the cart was set on fire on the southbound 6 train platform.
No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Earlier this year, police investigated two suspicious fires within a week on the 1 line. In 2020, 36-year-old train operator Garrett Goble was killed helping people escape a fire on the 2 line.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.