Crime

Large police investigation on Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge, New Jersey

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

Large police scene on Garden State Parkway
Large police scene on Garden State Parkway 01:46

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- There is a large police investigation this morning along the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge, New Jersey. 

Officers have been focusing their attention on a white van near exit 131. 

The van appeared to be involved in a crash next to an unmarked police car by the barrier. 

It's unclear what led up to the incident, but the New Jersey attorney general's office is leading the investigation. 

First published on December 29, 2023 / 5:27 AM EST

