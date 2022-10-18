Shooting of Danielle Parker in East New York possibly stemmed from landlord-tenant dispute, investigators say

Shooting of Brooklyn woman may have been landlord-tenant dispute

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend.

Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday.

Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make.

"We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb.

Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.

It happened as the family was finishing dinner.

"It's crazy. She never bothered nobody. She's a sweetheart," said Devin Parker, her brother.

"The sad thing is she got a 4-year-old daughter. I haven't told her yet," said Cobb.

Police sources told CBS2 Parker was arguing via text messages through dinner with two former tenants of the apartment, who moved out after a dispute with the family.

"They kept on sending messages, trying to video call, trying to text and my daughter was ignoring it. They said come outside, just come outside. So my daughter went outside," said Cobb.

"She suddenly ran downstairs and stormed downstairs. They was fighting at first," said Devin Parker.

Then, a single gunshot.

"I heard one shot, boom, and then I came and looked out my window, and she was down, laid on the ground," he added.

Police have not made any arrests in the case, which is frustrating the victim's family who feels strongly that they know who did it.

"We only got one witness and we don't know if he's gonna come forward and talk because a lot of people don't wanna talk to the cops," said Cobb.

Caught in limbo with both the case and her daughter's life, Cobb and the family are incapacitated in pain.

"Stop playing around and get justice for my daughter. That's all I want," said Cobb.

