Shooting in the Bronx leaves 1 dead, another injured

NEW YORK - One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Bronx.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on East 182nd Street near Adams Place in the Belmont section.

Police say a 21-year-old man died after being shot in the chest.

A 23-year-old was also wounded, and is now listed in stable condition at Saint Barnabas Hospital.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

