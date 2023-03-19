Watch CBS News
Shooting in the Bronx leaves 1 dead, another injured

NEW YORK - One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Bronx. 

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on East 182nd Street near Adams Place in the Belmont section. 

Police say a 21-year-old man died after being shot in the chest. 

A 23-year-old was also wounded, and is now listed in stable condition at Saint Barnabas Hospital. 

So far, there have been no arrests in the case. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

