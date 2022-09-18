NYPD: 4 shot, 1 fatally, in Elmhurst, Queens
NEW YORK -- Four people were shot, one fatally, Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD.
It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst.
Police said a 28-year-old man died. A 32-year-old man was shot in the torso, a 29-year-old man was shot in the cheek, and a 36-year-old man was shot in the left hand. All three of the wounded were expected to be okay.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.