NYPD: 4 shot, 1 fatally, in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK -- Four people were shot, one fatally, Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. 

It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst

Police said a 28-year-old man died. A 32-year-old man was shot in the torso, a 29-year-old man was shot in the cheek, and a 36-year-old man was shot in the left hand. All three of the wounded were expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

First published on September 18, 2022 / 3:14 PM

