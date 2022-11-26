Long Island police officers help deliver baby at Shirley home

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Officers on Long Island had to act quickly when they got a call of a woman going into labor Saturday morning.

Officer Conor Diemer quickly responded to the Shirley home around 10:15 a.m. Three other officers -- Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron, Officer Jadin Rodriguez and Officer Zachary Vormittag -- arrived soon after, along with the child's father.

Just 12 minutes after the call was placed, the woman delivered a baby boy in her living room.

An ambulance arrived shortly after and took the mother and baby, both healthy, to a local hospital.