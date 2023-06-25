Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into Dunkin' Donuts in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver crashes through front of Brooklyn Dunkin' Donuts
Driver crashes through front of Brooklyn Dunkin' Donuts 00:20

NEW YORK -- A driver crashed into a Dunkin' Donuts in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened on Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay just before 5 p.m.

Police say three people were treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle shattered the storefront, but the Department of Buildings says there was no structural damage to the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

