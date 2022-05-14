Civilians and firefighters hurt in Sheepshead Bay blaze

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were hurt in a fire early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. on the first floor of a seven-story building on Homecrest Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

Twelve civilians and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The fire grew to two alarms before firefighters got it under control just after 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.