Civilians and firefighters hurt in Sheepshead Bay blaze
NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were hurt in a fire early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.
The fire started just before 4 a.m. on the first floor of a seven-story building on Homecrest Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.
Twelve civilians and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The fire grew to two alarms before firefighters got it under control just after 5 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
