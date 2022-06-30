Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach
LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.
They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.
It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.
Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
