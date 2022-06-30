Watch CBS News
Local News

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Small shark found near Long Beach, Long Island
Small shark found near Long Beach, Long Island 00:40

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.

They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.

It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.

Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 8:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.