Queens high school teacher accused of grabbing 14-year-old's breast in classroom, sending inappropriate texts

NEW YORK -- A Queens high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly abusing two female students.

Shannon Hall, 31, was charged with forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes involving students at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Saturday.

Hall allegedly "grabbed and squeezed" a 14-year-old girl's breast inside his classroom on May 25, Katz said.

In separate incidents around the same time, Hall is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old girl. One text said "I want to be with you," according to the DA.

Hall allegedly sent the older student additional texts saying he wanted to kiss her, smoke with her and have sex with her. Hall allegedly threatened the girl with death if she shared the messages with anyone.