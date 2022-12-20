Shanice Aviles, charged with breaking into Robert de Niro's townhouse, held on bail

Woman accused of breaking into Robert de Niro's home held on bail

NEW YORK -- The woman accused of breaking into Robert de Niro's townhouse was held on bail Tuesday morning.

The NYPD said officers noticed Shanice Aviles walk into the basement of the Upper East Side building just before 3 a.m. Monday.

The officers followed her inside, where sources say she was caught picking up Christmas presents.

De Niro and his family were asleep upstairs. The actor came down as officers confronted the suspects.

Aviles was charged with burglary. Police said she is a repeat offender.