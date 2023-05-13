Watch CBS News
Shakespeare for babies: a look at the multisensory experience for little ones at the New Victory Theater

By Lindsay Cayne

/ CBS New York

"Shakespeare's Stars" offers multisensory experience for kids aged 0-3
NEW YORK -- There is a new show in Times Square that caters to a younger audience -- some who can't even walk yet.

"Shakespeare's Stars" is running at The New Victory Theater. Brooklyn-based Spellbound Theater created this show geared for ages 0-3.

This multisensory, intimate experience debuted for the first time since before the pandemic. The gentle show is designed as a safe space complete with starlit props, musical instruments and mesmerizing movement for young theatre-goers. Tickets are limited but organizers said there will be similar shows added later this year.

For more information on show times, ticket prices and future programming, you can visit the New Victory Theater website.

