Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Shakespeare in the Park celebrates 60 years of summer public theater

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Large crowd dodges rain to enjoy Shakespeare in the Park
Large crowd dodges rain to enjoy Shakespeare in the Park 00:37

NEW YORK -- Eager crowds of theater goers braved the wet weather for Tuesday night's performance of Skakespeare in the Park.

This summer the public theater is celebrating 60 years -- and more than 150 productions -- of free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater.

Tuesday night was the first preview performance of "Richard III."

Patrons said earlier in the day they didn't seem to mind the wait for tickets.

"Got here a little after 8 to wait in line for what will be a wonderful play," Betty Winkler said.

"You can't be a New Yorker and not do it," Amy Musher added.

To find out more about this season's Shakespeare in the Park productions, and how you can get tickets, please click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 11:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.