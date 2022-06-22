Shakespeare in the Park celebrates 60 years of summer public theater

Large crowd dodges rain to enjoy Shakespeare in the Park

NEW YORK -- Eager crowds of theater goers braved the wet weather for Tuesday night's performance of Skakespeare in the Park.

This summer the public theater is celebrating 60 years -- and more than 150 productions -- of free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater.

Tuesday night was the first preview performance of "Richard III."

Patrons said earlier in the day they didn't seem to mind the wait for tickets.

"Got here a little after 8 to wait in line for what will be a wonderful play," Betty Winkler said.

"You can't be a New Yorker and not do it," Amy Musher added.

