NYC brownstone featured in "Sex and the City" will get a gate to deter fans from trespassing

NEW YORK — Changes are coming to the iconic Manhattan brownstone featured in "Sex and the City."

The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission approved a request from the owner to add a gate across the front steps of her home on Perry Street in Greenwich Village. Her stoop was used as the exterior of Carrie Bradshaw's home on the hit HBO show, which ran from 1998-2004.

Barbara Lorber, who has owned the building since 1978, lamented "the endless presence of interest in my celebrity staircase."

"I'd hoped for literally decades that this would pass," Lorber told the commission during heartfelt testimony. "But at this point, I think even someone as stubborn as I am has to admit that this isn't going away in the near future."

The stoop has been chained off with a "no trespassing" sign. But one neighbor told the commission that the chain has failed to deter fans of the show, who create a nuisance on the block.

Eight commission members unanimously approved the application, which is a necessary step in the historic West Village neighborhood. Lorber's architect will work with commission staff on a final gate design.

Anthony Gillbee of Melbourne, Australia, had a picture taken with his teenage son on the sidewalk in front of the brownstone Wednesday to send to his wife. He said he understood that it would be annoying to have people out in front of your house all the time.

"But, you know, it's an iconic venue," he said. "And if you put a gate at the front, it would change the whole appearance of it. And so it wouldn't be Carrie Bradshaw's house anymore."