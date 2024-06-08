Partially treated sewage is being released into the Hudson River. Here's what you need to know.

OSSINING, N.Y. -- Millions of gallons of partially treated sewage could be released into the Hudson River due to a sewer force main break in Westchester County.

People in the area are advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice.

Sewage being released into the Hudson River in Westchester County

The Westchester County Department of Health said Friday a sewer force main break at the Crotonville sewer pump station is causing partially treated sewage to be discharged into the Hudson River at 100 Croton River Road in Ossining.

Crews are working to repair the 24-inch pipe, which will have to be cut out, replaced and encased in concrete. It is unknown how long the repairs will take.

Until repairs are complete, Westchester County officials say up to 1 million gallons of partially treated sewage is expected to be released into the Hudson River daily.

Westchester County residents should avoid contact with Hudson River water

Westchester County officials say until further notice, swimmers and boaters should stay out of the Hudson River between Peekskill and Yonkers. Croton Point Park Beach and Philipse Manor Beach are also closed until further notice.

Residents should also avoid contact with the Croton River from 100 Croton River Road to the Hudson River.

Contact with the sewage could pose a health risk.

Once repairs have been completed, the health department will determine when the water is safe and beaches will be allowed to reopen. Updates will be made available on the Westchester County Health Department's website.