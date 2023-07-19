Severiano "John" Reyes, 36, slashed to death standing up for cousin at bodega in Brooklyn, family says

NEW YORK - A 36-year-old man is dead and two of his family members are injured after a slashing at a bodega in Brooklyn.

CBS New York's John Dias is on the scene where he spoke with those who knew the victim, Severiano "John" Reyes. They said the father of two grew up in the neighborhood and was standing up for his female cousin when he was killed.

The deadly slashing happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Roebling Street in Williamsburg.

Reyes was inside a bodega with two relatives -- a 45-year-old man and 27-year-old woman believed to be his cousin. Police said another man started taking pictures of his cousin, so Reyes and his male relative confronted the suspect, telling him to stop.

That's when police said the suspect then slashed all three victims outside the store and ran away.

"Him and the other friend from the neighborhood were trying to stand up for her, basically saying, 'Why are you taking pictures? Stop taking pictures.' And the guy just attacked them," friend Phil Proszowski told Dias. "They just couldn't save him, there was too much blood. Detectives said that it was just too much bleeding and there was nothing they could do."

Reyes was stabbed in the neck and later died at Bellevue Hospital. The other victims were hospitalized with minor injuries.

"It's unreal. I'm not happy, my heart is heavy. I don't know what to do, what to say, or how to feel anymore right now," said Reyes' cousin and godfather Michael Figueroa. "Not only that he was my cousin, he was my godson. It's not easy."

Family members said Reyes leaves behind two kids, a 6-year-old and 1-year-old. He lived in the Bronx for years but often came back to Brooklyn to hangout with childhood friends.

The suspect is still on the run. Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.