Severe weather wreaks havoc at Tri-State Area airports

NEWARK, N.J. -- Monday night's severe weather prompted ground stops at Tri-State Area airports. Each was lifted before 11 p.m.

LaGuardia Airport has 125 cancellations and 140 delays.

John F. Kennedy International Airport has 58 cancellations and 191 delays.

Newark Liberty International Airport has 80 cancellations and 205 delays.

Travelers have been stuck at Newark Liberty for several hours. It is a major inconvenience and CBS New York spoke with some who may not get home for two days.

The board was lit up with alerts inside Terminal B, where luggage took up the hallway and some snoozed away the delay.

Vanessa Blacknall said she was about to board her plane around 6 p.m., when she got the alert her flight to Houston was cancelled.

"Bags had already been checked. I still, at this point, do not have my checked bags," Blacknall said.

Alex Perez showed CBS New York the notifications about the four different times his flight to Miami was delayed.

"We're going to be here so far until midnight and we just waiting," Perez said.

"We get at our destination at 2 in the morning," added Miami resident Joakin Perez.

Matthew Hayes, who lives in Prague, expected to miss his layover in Germany.

"It impacts me less than my wife," Hayes said. "She's actually a judge. She's got a court case on Wednesday, so she was planning on going in as soon as we got home to prep and now things are ... she's a little bit more stressed than I am. I only have to get the kids home."

As for Blacknall, she said she could not find a flight until Wednesday or Thursday to Houston.

"Missing work tomorrow because I don't know when I'll be home," Blacknall said. "So, just kind of stuck at this point. It's really frustrating."

She said she'll fly to Atlanta later Monday night, sleep there, and then fly to Dallas on Tuesday, adding she'll then rent a car and make the four-plus-hour drive to Houston.

She was one of many experiencing the mess on Monday night.