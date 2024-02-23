Several injured in Harlem fire
NEW YORK - Several people were injured after a fire broke out in Harlem Friday.
The fire broke out at around 2:15 p.m. on the third floor of a six-story building at St. Nicholas Place near 149th Street.
It quickly grew to two alarms.
Dramatic video shows a person hanging out of a window during the fire.
"We couldn't even go out of our front door and there were people out there. I was trying to call them. Eventually I broke down some locked doors and I got to the fire escape. We had to get past that," another person said. "People were in the hallway in the smoke saying 'Help me.' I was trying to grab them."
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.