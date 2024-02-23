Several injured in Harlem fire

NEW YORK - Several people were injured after a fire broke out in Harlem Friday.

The fire broke out at around 2:15 p.m. on the third floor of a six-story building at St. Nicholas Place near 149th Street.

It quickly grew to two alarms.

Dramatic video shows a person hanging out of a window during the fire.

"We couldn't even go out of our front door and there were people out there. I was trying to call them. Eventually I broke down some locked doors and I got to the fire escape. We had to get past that," another person said. "People were in the hallway in the smoke saying 'Help me.' I was trying to grab them."

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.