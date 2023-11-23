Several firefighters injured battling building blaze in West New York, N.J.

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. -- More than a half-dozen firefighters were rushed to the hospital after responding to a fire in West New York on Thursday.

Most of their injuries happened after an explosion and roof collapse.

It was a terrifying Thanksgiving night.

"There was a loud bang," evacuated resident Peter Raynoso said.

Neighbors in multiple nearby buildings said they felt the jolt, but according to fire officials the blaze started in the three-story mixed-use corner building at 5222 Bergenline Ave., and quickly spread next door, adding the brunt of the explosion happened on the second floor.

"We have eight firefighters who were injured, anywhere from smoke inhalation to broken bones," North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue Chief Dave Donnarumma said. "Femur, ankle, we have a compound fracture of an ankle. One individual is going into surgery."

They were transported to nearby hospitals and were being evaluated for other injuries. Crews were on the roofs of both buildings when the explosion occurred and had to be rescued by fellow firefighters, alongside residents.

"We rescued approximately four people from the building. A lot of people self evacuated and we rescued four people via ladders," Donnarumma said.

Pets also had to be evacuated after the explosion, which was a challenge for the Raynoso family.

"Everything shook. It was like a loud bang and everything shook inside the house. The cats were startled and they started hiding," Peter Raynoso said.

Their Thanksgiving dinner had to be cut short.

"We were about to cut the turkey. It's like pretty sad, you know? Pretty sad Thanksgiving for us," Raynoso said.

The Red Cross and West New York were assisting and relocated approximately 20 people who were displaced from four buildings on the block.

"It's supposed to be Thanksgiving. It's a tragic situation right now," neighbor Frank Proscia said.

Fire officials said all residents were accounted for. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but the fire chief said it did not appear to be suspicious. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office was called in to investigate.