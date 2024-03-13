Several businesses, 2 churches damaged in Queens strip mall fire

Fire damages businesses along a strip mall, as well as two small churches, in Queens

Fire damages businesses along a strip mall, as well as two small churches, in Queens

Fire damages businesses along a strip mall, as well as two small churches, in Queens

NEW YORK -- Not one but two churches were destroyed in a fire that started just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Queens.

Extensive damage was clearly visible after the quick-moving fire spread to all six structures along Murdock Avenue in Hollis.

According to the FDNY, crews were able to put out the flames in about an hour.

There were no injuries, but fire officials said all of the businesses along the strip mall suffered fire and water damage. The worst hit were two small churches and a smoke shop.

The fire marshal was still on the scene in the evening scene investigating as the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Owners of a bakery along the strip mall described intense moments after they realized what was happening.

"They said, 'There's fire. Get out! Get out!'" one said. "He said, 'You've got to go there immediately because there's fire,' but by the time we got here, everything over."

"They said, 'There's fire in the store,' and I just run and come outside see smoke and get my bag," the other said.

CBS New York did speak to some parishioners who belong to one of the churches. They said they are heartbroken that they will now have to find a new place of worship.