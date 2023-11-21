Setting the standard: UBS Arena says it will soon make its own renewable energy and meet zero-waste goal

UBS Arena says it will soon make its own renewable energy and meet zero-waste goal

ELMONT, N.Y. -- On its second anniversary, UBS Arena on Long Island announced Tuesday it's going even greener.

The sports and entertainment venue is already considered a pioneer in sustainability, with zero waste and carbon neutrality.

Crowd energy helps power the New York Islanders, but fans may not know what powers UBS Arena.

Ice resurfacers run not on fossil fuels, but electricity from renewables. An energy-efficient temperature is maintained, and lights are LED.

And now, one of the few professional arenas that's LEED certified -- that means built with the highest energy efficiencies -- is going greener.

"Sustainability is ingrained in our DNA here and it always has been," said Kim Stone, president of UBS Arena.

The venue will soon make its own renewable energy and meet its zero-waste goal.

"All the hot dogs, all the extra French fries get sorted to compost. All of our materials, vessels that your hot dog would come, all of that is recyclable, so that gets sorted. It's not going into the landfill," Stone said.

Nothing goes to waste. Oil is recycled. Leftover food is donated.

And, speaking of waste, "The lowest possible water consumption. We have waterless urinals, low-flush toilets," Stone said.

The energy consumed is carbon neutral.

"Right now, they're purchasing renewable energy credits to offset their direct emissions. They are buying clean energy, but they are also going to put clean energy on to their own site," League of Conservation voter Julie Tighe said.

That will likely take shape as a solar array.

"We have a goal that by the end of 2024 we will actually be installing on-site renewable energy," said Kristen Fulmer, head of sustainability for the Oak View Group.

The arena has cut emissions from cars with a new Long Island Rail Road station and soon the parking lot will feature electric vehicle charging stations.

Climate activists hope UBS Arena inspires a new business model.

"We need more corporations and more businesses that take the issue of sustainability and incorporate it into their business practices, just like they incorporate making money. It's that important," said Adrienne Esposito, of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

"A lot of people talk about acting on climate change. They're not just putting in a plan, they're actually executing that plan," Tighe added.

"Somebody has to lead the way. Somebody has to show others what is possible and how easy it can be. We want others to learn from us," Stone added.

Including some of the arena's 1 million attendees each year.

UBS Arena also announced Tuesday it's planning 15 sustainability-focused events in the next two years.