Seton Hall University students protest to save Africana Studies program

Students at Seton Hall hold protest for Africana studies program

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Students walked out of class in protest Wednesday at Seton Hall University.

A few dozen students at the South Orange campus rallied to save the Africana Studies program.

According to the student newspaper, the program lost its only faculty member last fall.

Students want the university to hire full-time professors.

Seton Hall says it supports Africana Studies and a full-time interim program director has been appointed during the search for a new director and faculty candidate.