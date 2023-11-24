Service delays on 1, 2, 3 trains following water main break in Midtown

NEW YORK -- A water main break is causing major subway disruptions and traffic problems in Midtown.

The rupture happened Friday at around 4:30 p.m. on Seventh Avenue between 37th and 36th streets.

Water spilled into the Times Square subway station. Crews cut off water in the area.

Service is suspended on southbound 1 trains and there are delays n both directions for the 1, 2 and 3 trains.