Service delays on 1, 2, 3 trains following water main break in Midtown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A water main break is causing major subway disruptions and traffic problems in Midtown.

The rupture happened Friday at around 4:30 p.m. on Seventh Avenue between 37th and 36th streets.

Water spilled into the Times Square subway station. Crews cut off water in the area.

Service is suspended on southbound 1 trains and there are delays n both directions for the 1, 2 and 3 trains.

