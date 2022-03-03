Watch CBS News

Serena Williams calls out New York Times for incorrectly captioning photo of Venus Williams

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Picture of Venus Williams used in NYT story about Serena 00:24

NEW YORK -- Tennis superstar Serena Williams took on the New York Times on Wednesday.

Williams tweeted, "No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough."

She pointed out that in a New York Times article about her, a picture of her sister, Venus, was used, incorrectly identifying her as Serena.

The Times responded to Williams' tweet, saying, "This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition. A correction will appear tomrrow."

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 2, 2022 / 11:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.