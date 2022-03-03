Serena Williams calls out New York Times for incorrectly captioning photo of Venus Williams
NEW YORK -- Tennis superstar Serena Williams took on the New York Times on Wednesday.
Williams tweeted, "No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough."
She pointed out that in a New York Times article about her, a picture of her sister, Venus, was used, incorrectly identifying her as Serena.
The Times responded to Williams' tweet, saying, "This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition. A correction will appear tomrrow."
