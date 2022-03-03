Serena Williams calls out New York Times for incorrectly captioning photo of Venus Williams

NEW YORK -- Tennis superstar Serena Williams took on the New York Times on Wednesday.

Williams tweeted, "No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough."

No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/hvfCl5WUoz — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 2, 2022

She pointed out that in a New York Times article about her, a picture of her sister, Venus, was used, incorrectly identifying her as Serena.

This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper. — NYT Business (@nytimesbusiness) March 2, 2022

The Times responded to Williams' tweet, saying, "This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition. A correction will appear tomrrow."