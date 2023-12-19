FBI warns of potential uptick in scammers targeting seniors over holidays

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- During the holidays, seniors who live alone are especially vulnerable targets for artificial intelligence scammers, says the FBI.

"They said 'grandpa' and then I realized it was a scam," said Richard McGee, of Garden City.

McGee and his wife, Laurie, were unnerved when AI imposters targeted them, purporting to be a grandson.

"About what happened in Mexico and that he was stranded there with some friends, and that he needed help and that he didn't want to go to his parents," Richard McGee said.

But the McGees' grandchildren are too young to be in Mexico; they live in Ireland and Georgia, so Richard McGee never fell for the AI scammer.

"I can see how a lot of people would fall for this, especially if they do have the actual voice of your grandchild," he said.

"Now they're going into social media posts, whether it be Facebook, TikTok, wherever you can post a video of yourself. They get that voice ... Even when you hear that person that you think is granddaughter, family member, take that breath, think about what you're going to do next," Suffolk County Det. Lt. Michael Sanchez said.

By year's end, imposter scam losses could top a record $2.7 billion, which federal officials say have become among the most common and lucrative fraud methods nationwide.

Recently on Long Island, an 85-year-old in Hauppauge handed over $19,000 in cash, a 70-year-old in Smithtown lost $100,000 in cash and a 78-year-old in Great Neck was scammed out of $25,000 in cash.

The 85-year-old spoke by phone with CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas.

"It's unbelievable how they could do something like this. It sounds so real. They catch you emotionally. You don't even think. A lot of old people, like myself, in this situation would pay up," he said.

"Hang up, call your son or daughter, call your grandchild. Have that conversation with them. Don't keep this as a secret. This is a scam," said Bernard Macias, AARP Long Island director.

"Especially seniors -- be cautious, sharp and alert to these type of calls or emails where there is trickery," Laurie McGee said.

The FBI warns to expect an uptick over the holidays.

The AARP has a free fraud unit that is reaching out to seniors. Law enforcement across our area is encouraging anyone who has received the scam attempts to call 911.