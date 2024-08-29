Sen. Cordell Cleare hosts 3rd Senior Citizens Day celebration in Harlem

NEW YORK — Harlem's older neighbors came together Wednesday for National Senior Citizens Day.

State Sen. Cordell Cleare hosted her third annual celebration commemorating the occasion outside Adam Clayton Powell state office building. Attendees cooled off with sweet treats and received health resources and free groceries.

Cleare pointed out, when these seniors return home, many do not have affordable air conditioning, even though help is already available to them if they apply to the state's Home Energy Assistance Program.

"Just automatically enroll our seniors," Cleare said. "Take that trouble away from them, take the effort away, and let them be able to enjoy the benefits that so many people don't even know about right now."

Cleare co-authored legislation that would bring automatic energy assistance enrollment to thousands who are already part of EPIC, the state's low-cost prescription program. The bill is now awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature.

