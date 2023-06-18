Sen. Chuck Schumer calls on Congress & FDA to take action on nationwide drug shortage

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on Congress and the Food and Drug Administration to take action on a nationwide drug shortage.

Over 295 medications, from cancer drugs to those treating asthma and infections, are in short supply.

Schumer says the FDA should activate a plan and offered suggestions.

"First, maximize importation of these drugs from other countries. Some of them are available in other countries. Make sure it's safe, make sure it's legitimate, but we desperately need these drugs. They ought to get them. Second, get the manufacturing plants up to full speed," Schumer said.

He also wants to maximize the limited supply we have now.

Meanwhile in Congress, Schumer says he's calling for a four-point legislative solution for systemic reforms.