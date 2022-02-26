New York Sen. Brad Hoylman introduces bill providing relief to restaurants that pay livable wage

NEW YORK -- A group of restaurant workers and owners are throwing their support behind new legislation that they say would raise wages and ease a staffing crisis.

They gathered in Chelsea on Friday with state Sen. Brad Hoylman, who has introduced a bill for a restaurant relief program.

It would forgive loans to businesses that pay or are working toward paying the so-called "one fair wage," which is a full minimum wage with tips on top.

"Without providing the assurance of a livable wage, restaurants will continue to struggle to find sufficient workers," Hoylman said.

"We have raised our wages $15-plus to get ... workers to come back to work, but we cannot do it alone," Brooklyn restaurant owner Naila Caicedo said.

Another bill would require all restaurants to pay the one fair wage.