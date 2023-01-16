Sen. Chuck Schumer to push for confirmation of President Biden's pick to head FAA

Sen. Schumer to push for confirmation of Biden's pick to head FAA

NEW YORK -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday the Federal Aviation Administration needs a leader as soon as possible, following tech troubles last week that left thousands of flights grounded.

Schumer said he would push to confirm President Joe Biden's pick to lead the agency, Phillip Washington, who has yet to receive a confirmation hearing.

The FAA has been without a permanent administrator since March.

"These troubles cannot continue in the name of safety, service, and peace of mind for travelers," Schumer said. "We're going to clear the runway so there will be an administrator.

Currently, Washington is the CEO of Denver International Airport. He has faced questions about his limited aviation experience.