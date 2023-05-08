Sen. Bob Menendez, Mayor Ras Baraka call for more enforcement of federal gun laws

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nearly a year ago, Congress passed legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales, including those purchased online or at gun shows, and President Biden signed it into law.

Monday, Sen. Bob Menendez joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to call on federal agencies to enforce the law.

The Texas shopping mall mass shooting and the senseless murders of an 8-year-old and a 27-year-old man at a gathering in Newark put the spotlight on gun violence once again.

"Only thing I hear is gun shots, that's all. I'll be home be watching television, hear gunshots ring out middle of the night," said Marion Williams, who has had enough.

Baraka said New Jersey has one of the toughest gun laws in the country, but that doesn't stop guns from coming in from other states.

Three weapons were recovered at the Newark crime scene, but it's unclear if they were purchased legally, Baraka said.

"The problem is there are other gun laws in other states that encroach upon New Jersey safety," said Baraka.

Menendez said the new legislation will help close the background check loophole and help the Garden State.

"Whether you set up a booth at a gun show or post an ad online, to be conducting background checks on gun sales," said Menendez.

Menendez called on agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to issues rules and regulations.

"We need registered gun sellers, those with federal firearms licenses, to spot people who may be trying to avoid these new rules and regulations," said Menendez.

At RTSP Training Facility, one of the owners said New Jersey doesn't have a loophole problem. He said anyone who wants to purchase a handgun has to go through several layers of checks.

"You get a firearms identification card, you have to get a handgun permit, and then we do a final background check at the point of sale. So there really are no loopholes in New Jersey," said Rick Friedman.

"The illegal guns are the problem. There's no way in the world we can control what happens on the street," said Trevor Paine.

ATF said it will take several weeks to review the new law and come up with a plan to enforce it across the nation.

While the law enhances background checks for those under 21, anti-gun activists say it fails to ban automatic rifles.

The law unlocks $250 million for community violence intervention programs. The Newark Community Street Team will get $2 million to help crime victims.