Truck's top ripped off by overpass on Jackie Robinson Parkway

NEW YORK -- Part of the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens remained closed Thursday afternoon after a truck slammed into an overpass.

The top of the truck was sheared off just after 4 a.m. between Metropolitan Avenue and Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens

The truck driver's condition was not immediately released by officials.