See outtakes of Doug Williams' tour of New York City

NEW YORK - As we continue with March Madness, next week's Sweet 16 bracket is starting to take shape.

Four cities are hosting the event: Las Vegas, Kansas City, Louisville, and New York City.

Local CBS reporters in all four cities were sent on a mission by "CBS Mornings": Run around to some of the unique main attractions and brag about them to our counterparts.

CBS2's Doug Williams got the chance to do it for our station here in New York.

See outtakes from that shoot in the video above.

You can see the full report Friday on "CBS Mornings."