Watch CBS News
Local News

See outtakes of Doug Williams' tour of New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - As we continue with March Madness, next week's Sweet 16 bracket is starting to take shape. 

Four cities are hosting the event: Las Vegas, Kansas City, Louisville, and New York City. 

Local CBS reporters in all four cities were sent on a mission by "CBS Mornings": Run around to some of the unique main attractions and brag about them to our counterparts. 

CBS2's Doug Williams got the chance to do it for our station here in New York. 

See outtakes from that shoot in the video above. 

You can see the full report Friday on "CBS Mornings." 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 10:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.