See it: Thieves break into N.J. Exxon mini mart and take off with ATM

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ATM stolen in Kearny
ATM stolen in Kearny 00:27

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are searching for three suspects wanted for stealing an ATM from a convenience store.

Surveillance video captured the suspects at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday shattering the glass of an Exxon mini-mart's front door in Kearny. They are seen climbing in and carrying out the ATM.

According to an employee, one suspect got their hands on the cash register but left it behind when they saw it was empty.

Chopper 2 was over the scene later in the morning, when a worker was cleaning up the mess.

The police investigation is ongoing.

