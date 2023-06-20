See It: FDNY saves man from top floor of Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Firefighters rescued a man from intense flames Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. on 16th Street near Prospect Park.

Firefighters performed a roof rope rescue to save the man from a top floor. He was stuck in an alcove and the only way out was through the fourth floor window.

"I heard somebody screaming, I didn't know what was going on. And I smelled the smoke, and I heard the firemen going up the steps," neighbor Mario Barrucco told CBS2.

Firefighters say the victim, in his 20s, was clinging on for dear life when they pulled up.

"What happened was they were actually out of their window of their apartment and shimmied to another window," said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco.

First responders quickly tied a rope to an object on the roof, before sending down Firefighter Patrick Gale.

"I tied myself off, he lowered me, I showed the victim we were coming to get him, he was going to be alright, that we were there and everything went smoothly," Gale said.

Gale said they train for rescues like that every day, and practice paid off.

"He was happy, he was thankful. He was a little panicked at the beginning, but once we got him, we were good to go," said Gale.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause remains under investigation.

The victim was treated on the scene and is expected to be OK.