See It: CBS2's Natalie Duddridge flies along with U.S. Navy Blue Angels for adrenaline-pumping ride of a lifetime

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge flies along with Blue Angels for ride of lifetime

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge flies along with Blue Angels for ride of lifetime

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge flies along with Blue Angels for ride of lifetime

NEW YORK -- CBS2 is gearing up for this weekend's New York International Air Show.

The Blue Angels flew into town over the Hudson River before the big event. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge was invited to go up on a thrill-seeking practice run, along with a special guest, for the ride of a lifetime from Stewart Air National Guard Base.

She got to experience a day in the life of a Blue Angels Navy pilot on board an F/A-18 Super Hornet.

But first, training starts in the classroom. She had to learn how to eject in a parachute, just in case, and some breathing techniques to withstand G-force, a measure of acceleration way faster than any roller coaster.

She was joined by Dr. Matt Younghans, who was selected to fly after being named New York State Elementary School Principal of the Year.

"Quite honestly, I'm excited but also a little terrified," he told Duddridge. "I't's a once in a lifetime experience."

Younghans was chosen because, like the Blue Angels and their pilot Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman, he exemplifies excellence and inspires to the next generation.

"I started as a kid going to an airshow and watching the Blue Angels. So from there, that just inspired me to want to do great things," said Zimmerman. "I'm very fortunate to now, 31 years later, be standing in front of you wearing a blue flight suit."

Younghans went first, which gave Duddridge more time to psych herself out. Straight out of the gate, they shot into the sky, did a nosedive and some spins before touching down 45 minutes later.

"I felt like I was on a rocket going into space, it's wild," Younghans said.

Then it was Duddridge's turn, so she asked for one more piece of advice: What makes a Blue Angel a Blue Angel?

"It's not about physicality, it's more about the will. Are you determined to do it? How well do you handle adversity?" Dale Pascua, with the crew chief team, replied.

She was about to find out -- all aboard, buckled in, helmets on. They spun, rolled and flew upside down, then went for speed.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet can reach just under Mach 2, almost twice the speed of sound. They hit 6.8 Gs, and each G doubles your body weight.

Then they went for the full 7 Gs, at which speed the blood rushes from your head. For about three seconds, Duddridge was out.

"Welcome to the 7 G club, no G suit," said Zimmerman. "There's not many people in the world that can say they can do that."

Then it was time to head back down to Earth. On the ground, it was thumbs up, then Duddridge's head went into a military-grade barf bag.

"Did 7 Gs, she screamed a little bit, but it was in pure excitement," Zimmerman said.

With makeup streaming down her face from the sweat and adrenaline still pumping, she said, "Craziest experience of my life, I loved it, I loved it, I'm still shaking."

She was presented with a Blue Angels flight certificate, but said Zimmerman deserves the real award. No surprise, he already has many.

"Coached me the whole way through, even when I was like, 'I don't know if I can do it,'" Duddridge said.

"Point-nine times the speed of sound to as slow as 100 miles per hour, you saw the full spectrum of our abilities," Zimmerman replied.

That's what the air show is all about. Each demonstration showcases the Navy's full capabilities to the public and gives a greater appreciation for the daring men and women who serve and keep us safe at supersonic speed.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2023 New York International Air Show, which is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, at Orange County Airport in Montgomery.