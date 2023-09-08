Watch CBS News
See It: 4-foot alligator captured along side of road in Piscataway, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A 4-foot long alligator was spotted near the side of the road Thursday in New Jersey.

Piscataway Police say someone reported seeing the alligator shortly after 10 p.m. on Second Avenue near Hancock Road.

A 4-foot long alligator was spotted near the side of the road Thursday in New Jersey. Piscataway Police

Officers were able to put a leash around the alligator and drive it back to their headquarters, where they put it in a cell until the Department of Environmental Protection Fish and Wildlife Bureau arrived.

Authorities say the alligator will eventually be adopted by a local zoo or sanctuary. 

This comes just as Fish and Wildlife officials called off the search for an alligator around Ambrose Brook and Lake Creighton in Middlesex County. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 10:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

