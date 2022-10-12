Security tight around Brooklyn school after 19-year-old employee shot in head nearby

NEW YORK -- The search continues for the gunman who shot a Brooklyn school worker in the head.

The 19-year-old victim was struck near a deli on Avenue M after leaving P.S. 203 on Tuesday afternoon in Flatlands. He remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Wednesday, security was tight around the school. He spoke with a grandmother who picked up her grandson shortly before the shooting.

"He was just walking and then started to run," the woman named Crystal told Westbrook. "I didn't hear the shots or anything, I just saw the person pass."

She was referring to the suspect, who police said was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants, red do-rag and black coat with fur on the collar.

"It was terrifying, because it's right next to my son's school," parent Christine Delma said.

Parents whose children attend the school said it's a bit unsettling to see the added police presence around the building.

"It's very scary. You know, everybody is going to school or going to work. We don't know if he'll come back or not. Honestly, it's so sad," said parent Mohammed Hamoud.

He and others said the heightened security does provide a bit of a reassurance.

The city's Department of Education said counselors would also be on hand to work with students who have been impacted by the shooting.