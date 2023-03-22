Watch CBS News
Seatuck Environmental Association unveils Long Island's new water conservation project

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Water conservation project unveiled on Long Island
GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- In honor of World Water Day on Wednesday, Long Island presented its new conservation project.

The Seatuck Environmental Association unveiled the water reuse road map in Great Neck.

Experts say water reuse plays a prominent role in destressing Long Island's natural coastal waters and its sole-source drinking water aquifer.

It works by taking previously used water, treating it and redistributing it for further use.

"New water reuse projects have the potential of revolutionizing the way that we conserve water and protecting our natural environment, making Long Island safer not only for the millions of people who live here now but our children," said Chris Murphy, superintendent at Great Neck Water Pollution Control District.

The conservation of water is critical on Long Island, especially during the warmer months of the year when water use spikes.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

