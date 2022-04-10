Search underway for multiple suspects following robbery of CBD products in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- New video shows suspects wanted in connection to a violent robbery in the Bronx.
Police say the victim arranged to sell a man CBD products at his apartment Monday in the Morris Park section of the borough. But the buyer brought three other men with him.
Once inside, one man pointed a gun at the seller and a fight followed, ending with the victim being pistol-whipped.
Police say the suspects got away with about $3,500 worth of CBD products.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a cut to his head.
So far, no arrests have been made.
